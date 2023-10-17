Summerville neighbors worry development will bring more safety hazards to roads

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County community members say nearby development is putting a rut in safe driving at the College Park and Edgebrook Road intersection.

One couple, who has lived in the area for nearly 60 years, believes safety hazards have gotten worse.

“Berkeley County is growing tremendously, we understand that. The traffic has increased two-fold,” Lionel Huff says.

The Huffs say they have noticed more traffic along their neighborhood street.

They believe drivers are using the road as a cut-through to get from College Park Road to Goose Creek using Meyers Road.

“The people coming down this road are driving real, real fast,” Anna Huff says. “Tearing up mailboxes, running down ditches. Up at the beginning of the road, accidents are so bad. Skid marks everywhere, signs have torn down.”

The South Carolina Department of Safety says collisions on this road are down compared to last year: seven compared to 17 in total.

Injuries sit around the same spot, this year’s eight compared to last year’s nine.

“We’re in a better place than we were last year at this time, but that being said, we still have a couple months to go to the end of the year,” South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye says.

Pye adds wrecks on any road are often related to who is behind the wheel and the decisions they make.

“Three things, three things only that cause collisions. The road is not one of them,” Pye says. “Driving under the influence, speeding, driving distracted. That is what causes 99.9% of collisions in South Carolina.”

The Huffs say they’ve become “immune” to the close calls and wrecks in the area.

“We’ll hear a boom, crash. We automatically know that’s coming from this end of the road here. We don’t even get up anymore to look and see what is going on. We just know what it is,” Lionel says.

They add they have been trying to get a stop light placed in the area for at least a year.

“The engineer told me they couldn’t justify a red light at this time because we had a median to go to,” Lionel says.

Anna says the road is tricky to navigate, especially at night.

“If you turn left you have to turn into the median, and then everybody coming out other areas of the trailer parks are turning into the median, so you’re hitting head-on.”

Pye says common sense is key in reducing these safety hazards on any road, especially one that has thousands of travelers every day.

“Drive like you live there. Driving is the most dangerous thing a normal person can do on a daily basis. It’s time, we want the public to realize that.”

The South Carolina Department of Transportation asks anyone with a similar safety request to contact the customer service line.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.