11 Lowcountry players named to North-South All-Star Game

College Football
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Eleven players from around the Lowcountry, including two each from Ashley Ridge and Cane Bay, were named to the initial roster for the Touchstone Energy North-South All-Star Game on Wednesday morning.

88 players from around the state made the cut overall.

Wide Receiver Derrick Salley leads the way representing Ashley Ridge. He’ll be joined by his tight end Dwayne Simmons who have each been a big part of the Swamp Foxes having just 1 loss so far this season.

Cane Bay’s duo includes offensive lineman Andrew Tumbleson and defensive lineman William Coker.

Summerville, who remains the top ranked team in the state in the Media Coaches Poll this week, will be have inside linebacker Kayden Gaddist on the squad.

The other 5-A school represented is Stratford who’ll be sending offensive lineman Landon Stradcutter.

A pair of undefeated 4-A teams will also have players in the North-South Game. James Island has defensive back Jayden Whaley while Beckham sends defensive lineman Drake Bull.

One player from 3-A earned the honor, Philip Simmons kicker Sam Crocker.

Oceanside Collegiate defensive lineman and Army commit Ben Britton makes the cut.

Finally, Cross defensive lineman Jayden Middleton will also play.

The Touchstone Energy North-South Game will be played December 9th in Myrtle Beach.

