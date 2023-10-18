SC Lottery
Charleston Police continue search for missing 12-year-old girl

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says an 11-year-old boy reported missing has been found safe, but are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 12-year-old girl missing since Tuesday.

Mariona Warthen, 12, was reported missing by her family on Tuesday, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Gillooly confirmed that an 11-year-old boy also reported missing in an unrelated case has been located and is safe.

Police say Warthen was last seen on Monday in downtown Charleston wearing a pink or blue shirt, blue shorts, a gray and white Nike hoodie and multi-colored shoes. Police say she recently changed her hair and now has blue and black braids.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police Department central detective at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

