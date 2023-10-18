City of Charleston makes residents’ lives easier with new trash app

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Environmental Services Division has announced a new app designed to enhance the daily lives of city residents.

The mobile app is called CHS Trash Tracker.

This app is set to revolutionize the way residents receive and manage garbage, trash, and street sweeping service information.

This application allows residents within city limits to input their street address and instantly access their area’s garbage and trash collection schedules.

These schedules can be easily printed or synced with popular calendar apps.

CHS Trash Tracker also offers schedule change alerts and valuable information about various city services.

The app is designed to be user-friendly, allowing residents to submit work order requests to different city departments with ease.

This will allow departments to respond in a quick and efficient way.

The app has been live for three weeks and has about 800 users so far.

Deputy Director of Public Service Matt Alltop says that while the app is basic right now there are plans to expand it in the future.

“Everybody loves the reminders. It’s very simple to use a very user-friendly. You know we’re going to add to it as we go but we wanted to get it out there right now for the collection schedules and the reminders and things out there”, Alltop said.

The division also plans to expand the app.

”I’m working on an educational page right now with Recollect, who is our partner. We hope to have that up and running in the next hopefully two to three weeks, but that’ll give you useful information as far as city ordinances what to do, what not to do”, Alltop said.

CHS Trash Tracker is available for download on both Apple and Android smartphones.

