SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cold front to bring rain chance for the end of the work week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beautiful weather is expected again today with chilly temperatures this morning warming into the low to mid 70s by this afternoon. Cool overnights will continue with Thursday morning lows in the 50s under a partly cloudy sky. A weak disturbance near the coast Thursday morning may increase the clouds a bit and bring a small chance of rain near the coastline. Most of you will stay dry! A cold front will head our way Friday bringing the chance of scattered rain, and even a thunderstorm or two, by the afternoon and evening. This front will quickly push offshore Friday night leaving us with a beautiful, sunny weekend! Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 70s with morning lows in the 50s.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 73.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Small Chance of Rain. High 75.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Rain. High 76.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 73.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an...
Coroner: Summerville 6-year-old fatally struck after falling from golf cart
The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting that...
Charleston County School superintendent withdraws proposal to leave district
The Beaufort Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the murder of a 3-year-old...
Beaufort Police charge man in deadly shooting of his 3-year-old daughter
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a fatal motorcycle...
Mount Pleasant Police seek help in motorcycle collision that killed 18-year-old
Areas of Orangeburg and Dorchester counties are under boil water advisories because of...
Parts of Orangeburg, Dorchester counties under boil water advisory

Latest News

Meteorologist Joey Sovine has a look at your Wednesday morning forecast.
VIDEO: Your Wednesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Cool start again on Wednesday, but afternoons return to the 70s!
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh takes a look at your next-day forecast!
SYNCBAK: Your Wednesday forecast - clipped version
Meteorologist Joey Sovine has a look at your Tuesday morning forecast.
VIDEO: Your Tuesday morning forecast