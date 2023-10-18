Deputies: Hemingway High School threat came from school’s Wi-Fi

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies are investigating threats made against a school Tuesday that they say came from a device on the school’s Wi-Fi network.

Deputies responded to Hemingway High School and M.B. Lee Middle School after receiving calls about a shooting threat.

Arriving deputies determined that there was no school shooting and school officials provided them with information from an app about the threat.

Investigators determined the threat had been made by an unknown student using the school’s Wi-Fi connection.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.

