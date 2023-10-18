SC Lottery
Deputies investigate burglary at Williamsburg Co. convenience store

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday burglary at a Kingstree...
The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Saturday burglary at a Kingstree convenience store.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday burglary at a Kingstree convenience store.

Deputies responding to Harry’s Express on North Williamsburg County Highway found force had been used to enter the store and several items had been removed.

The ATM located inside the store had been forced open and had money removed, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-355-6381.

