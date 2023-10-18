Fetter Health receives funding for new mobile unit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fetter Health Care Network has received funding to expand access to mobile healthcare.

Funding received from the Medical University of South Carolina will allow the purchase of an additional mobile medical unit.

Officials say the unit will improve access to vital healthcare services throughout the Lowcountry.

“It is important we champion health equity in Charleston,” Rep. Wendell Gilliard said. “I am unwavering in my commitment to bringing vital funding to the Charleston Area Justice Ministry’s annual Nehemiah assembly and Fetter Health Care Network’s mobile clinics, ensuring rural communities thrive with access to essential healthcare. Together, we will build a healthier, more equitable future.”

Officials say MUSC worked with Gilliard and Rep. Leon Stavrinakis to secure the funding.

“With the new funding for this important initiative, we are making sure that our community members have access to the highest quality of healthcare, no matter where they may be,” Rep. Stavrinakis said. “This is but one more step in ensuring the well-being and visibility of all Lowcountry citizens.”

More information on Fetter’s services can be found on their website or by calling 843-722-4112.

