SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Highway Patrol seeking information in fatal hit-and-run on I-26

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for more information on a fatal...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for more information on a fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 26.(South Carolina Highway Patrol)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for more information on a fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 26.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 204 on Oct. 7 at approximately 7:50 p.m. Officials said an unknown vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian and left the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding what happened to contact them at 843-953-6010 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an...
Coroner: Summerville 6-year-old fatally struck after falling from golf cart
The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting that...
Charleston County School superintendent withdraws proposal to leave district
The Beaufort Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the murder of a 3-year-old...
Beaufort Police charge man in deadly shooting of his 3-year-old daughter
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a fatal motorcycle...
Mount Pleasant Police seek help in motorcycle collision that killed 18-year-old
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
SC court grants stay of Alex Murdaugh’s appeal so he can seek new trial

Latest News

“One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan” addresses the large amount of change in the county over the...
‘One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan’ to help guide growth over 20 years
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting
North Charleston Police say a 15-year-old girl reported missing has been found safe.
Missing 15-year-old N. Charleston girl found safe
Keeper of the Wild Wildlife Rescue and Sanctuary is a nonprofit dedicated to the conservation,...
VIDEO: SC's Keeper of the Wild rehabilitates injured animals