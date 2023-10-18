Highway Patrol seeking information in fatal hit-and-run on I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for more information on a fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 26.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 204 on Oct. 7 at approximately 7:50 p.m. Officials said an unknown vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian and left the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding what happened to contact them at 843-953-6010 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

