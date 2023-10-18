Leaders hear proposals for future of DSS building on Rivers Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Council has heard two proposals from groups interested in taking over the old Department of Social Services on Rivers Avenue.

In September, both Develop South Carolina and Palmetto Community Action Program expressed their interest and visions for the property. The old Department of Social Services building is located at 3366 Rivers Ave. It is next to a CARTA stop and located along the future Lowcountry Rapid Transit Corridor, making it a central spot in the North Charleston Chicora neighborhood.

Develop South Carolina is an affordable housing firm. CEO Alyssa Richardson presented a plan where they could find private investors to turn the building into affordable housing units and leave some space at the lowest level for offices and a convenience store.

“The goal is to bring over 100 units of housing to that location. That area is really important because of the connectivity to the existing car to stop the incoming Low Country rapid transit stop. And something that’s also important to that area is we know it’s a food desert. And so being able to combine both housing and fresh food fresh fruits and veggies, all in one location, to serve the people that need it most,” Richardson says.

Her presentation included notes that Develop SC has been in contact with Spinx convenience store chain about opening the store on the property to provide food for sale. She presented a vision for Develop SC to find building partners to County Council on September 7th.

“What I would want people to know is my company is all about partnerships. It’s about partnering with local talent. It’s about partnering with minority contractors. It’s about partnering with local community associations,” Richardson says.

Richardson says that the building is still county owned and situated in such an important spot signaled to her that leaders may be open to a partnership on the land as opposed to selling it to the highest bidder.

“Most of my presentation was quoting county council to itself, right quoting the housing our future plan. You know, they identified in that plan that the county is going to need 29,000 to 36,000 new units over the coming decade. They identified in that same proposal, housing our future plan, that one of the strategies would be leveraging County and/or city or government owned property with what the private sector can do,” Richardson says.

A few weeks before Richardson gave her proposal, Palmetto Community Action Partnership Executive Director Casdell Singleton visited county council. He presented a plan that would have the Lowcountry non-profit move into the building for its headquarters. The non-profit that serves people through energy assistance, educational training and housing programs, has outgrown its current office.

“Our current building, it served our purposes well through the years but we’ve grown tremendously since then. The need for our services have grown and we’ve expanded our services. And so now we operate out of three different buildings in three different locations primarily. And so the need is now to find a new space where our clients are,” Singleton says.

Singleton says if their services were consolidated to one building on public transit that it would make it easy for the people they serve to come in and get all their needs met in one place.

“It would also allow us to be sort of a hub for that area, which is now in transition. And so what we’d love to do is to take that facility and perhaps invite some of our partners to be there with us also,” Singleton says.

He says that the agency serves people From Moncks Corner to Hollywood and every in between, therefore a central location is needed.

“I think council heard our plea and I think they understand the value we bring to the community. That is that we are an agency that helps to stabilize the community and keep community stable with a number of partners,” Singleton says.

The council did not take any action or vote on the future of the land, but listened to the presentations and asked a few questions of each presenter. For now, Develop South Carolina and Palmetto CAP are waiting for any news and continue to show their interest in the property.

