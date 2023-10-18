SC Lottery
N. Charleston mayoral candidates to speak at forum

The 10 candidates vying to become the next mayor of North Charleston are invited to participate in a candidates forum Tuesday night.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The candidates who are vying to become the next mayor of the city of North Charleston are scheduled to participate in a candidate forum Tuesday night.

The 10 candidates are Reggie Burgess, Russ Coletti, Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley, Rhonda Jerome, Curtis Merriweather Jr., Curtis Merriweather, Jr., Todd Olds, Teddie Pryor Sr., John Singletary, Jesse Williams and the Rev. Dr. Samuel Whatley.

The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is being sponsored by the Pan Hellenic Council, the League of Women Voters and St. Luke’s Church.

Live 5 Anchor Raphael James will moderate the forum.

The new mayor will succeed outgoing Mayor Keith Summey, who announced back in March that after 30 years in office, he would not seek reelection for an eighth term as mayor.

