N. Charleston Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Zykerra McClain, 15, was last seen at her home in North Charleston on Monday, police say.
Zykerra McClain, 15, was last seen at her home in North Charleston on Monday, police say.(North Charleston Police)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.

Zykerra McClain was last seen at her home in North Charleston, police say.

She stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue sweatpants and gold crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-822-1113 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

