N. Charleston Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.

Zykerra McClain was last seen at her home in North Charleston, police say.

She stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue sweatpants and gold crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-822-1113 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

