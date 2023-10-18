‘One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan’ to help guide growth over 20 years

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A blueprint to guide Berkeley County through the next 20 years of growth and development was recently approved by the council after years of work.

Created by Berkeley County Council, Berkeley County Planning Commission and using public survey results, “One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan” addresses the large amount of change in the county over the past two decades and what is to come for the county.

The county has seen significant change in traffic, housing, schools, labor force demands and a loss of agricultural, forested lands and natural habitats according to the plan.

“We want to make sure that growth is concurrent to the infrastructure and public facilities needs that it has,” Berkeley Co. Planning and Zoning Director Alison Simmons says. “We want to make sure that we continue to protect and preserve existing communities, and the areas of Berkeley County that are that are special.”

Over 1,000 residents gave feedback listing their biggest concerns and top priorities for the future of Berkeley County. The four most common concerns included:

Inadequate infrastructure and services for growth

Growth and development impacts

Good quality education

Insufficient alternative transportation

And the four top priorities:

Improving roadways and mobility

Implementing growth management policies

Preserving rural, cultural and historic areas

Enhancing emergency services

Affordable housing was also mentioned in the plan with Berkeley County being one of three counties in the area that is experiencing growth that has a direct impact on the affordability of its housing.

“It also includes recommendations to review our zoning ordinance and incorporate into the zoning ordinance any changes that might incentivize housing affordability,” Simmons says.

The bulk of the comprehensive plan focuses on different potential scenarios to use when considering new development and strategic planning to help the county monitor growth.

“The objective behind the future land use map is to guide growth where we believe growth will continue to occur, but do so in a way that concentrates development intensity along these corridors and within these identified nodes to support transit systems,” Simmons says.

After looking at each scenario, the Future Land Use Map was created with seeks a unique blend of natural and man-made environments all in mind.

The Future Land Use Map was created with seeks a unique blend of natural and man-made environments all in mind (Berkeley County)

The Future Land Use Map includes conserved lands and open space, rural living, growth corridors, suburban communities, neighborhood mixed use areas, mixed use centers, transit centers, general office and commercial space, and employment.

Now that the “One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan” is complete, Simmons says the real work now begins as they implement the terms and objectives.

“Not only are we looking at the future land use map and the comprehensive plan when we receive a request for rezoning, we’ll also start to look at our zoning ordinance and make necessary tweaks to address the objectives developed through the comprehensive plan,” she says.

Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said the following statement:

We know Berkeley County is ever evolving. Over the last decade, we have been familiar with the rapid growth and understand the importance of wisely getting ahead of it. The One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan is that essential blueprint to properly guide protecting our County’s past and present while planning for future growth.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.