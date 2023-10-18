SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Possible amendment coming to Summerville’s panhandling ordinance

By Meredith Blair
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Panhandling in roadway medians within the town of Summerville may soon be prohibited if the council passes an amendment to the ordinance already in place.

The Summerville Police Department says they’ve seen an increase in panhandling, and safety is a big concern surrounding the issue, not just for the person standing in the road, but for drivers as well.

Capt. Chris Hirsch with the department says they’ve received complaints of traffic back-ups in relation to panhandling.

Dorchester County resident Kevin Hanebrink believes this is a necessary move.

“If you have people on any major highway or thoroughfare, stopping for someone in the traffic lane creates backups, it creates possibly for traffic accidents and for people to be injured,” Hanebrink says.

According to Summerville Police, if the amendment passes to ban charitable solicitors and peddlers from standing in roadway medians, those who violate it could face a monetary fine or up to 30 days in jail.

The council passed the first reading last week, but it must go through another vote at next month’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an...
Coroner: Summerville 6-year-old fatally struck after falling from golf cart
The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting that...
Charleston County School superintendent withdraws proposal to leave district
The Beaufort Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the murder of a 3-year-old...
Beaufort Police charge man in deadly shooting of his 3-year-old daughter
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
SC court grants stay of Alex Murdaugh’s appeal so he can seek new trial
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a fatal motorcycle...
Mount Pleasant Police seek help in motorcycle collision that killed 18-year-old

Latest News

The future of the old Department of Social Services on Rivers Avenue is still unclear.
Leaders hear proposals for future of DSS building on Rivers Avenue
More than a decade after the initial lawsuit was filed, a victim is getting a payout from the...
VIDEO: Victim awarded $788K after sexually assaulted by Citadel camp counselor
The Charleston County Council has heard two proposals from groups interested in taking over the...
VIDEO: Leaders hear proposals for future of DSS building on Rivers Avenue
“One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan” addresses the large amount of change in the county over the...
‘One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan’ to help guide growth over 20 years