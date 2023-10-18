Possible amendment coming to Summerville’s panhandling ordinance

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Panhandling in roadway medians within the town of Summerville may soon be prohibited if the council passes an amendment to the ordinance already in place.

The Summerville Police Department says they’ve seen an increase in panhandling, and safety is a big concern surrounding the issue, not just for the person standing in the road, but for drivers as well.

Capt. Chris Hirsch with the department says they’ve received complaints of traffic back-ups in relation to panhandling.

Dorchester County resident Kevin Hanebrink believes this is a necessary move.

“If you have people on any major highway or thoroughfare, stopping for someone in the traffic lane creates backups, it creates possibly for traffic accidents and for people to be injured,” Hanebrink says.

According to Summerville Police, if the amendment passes to ban charitable solicitors and peddlers from standing in roadway medians, those who violate it could face a monetary fine or up to 30 days in jail.

The council passed the first reading last week, but it must go through another vote at next month’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.