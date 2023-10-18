State health officials highlight resources for domestic violence victims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has launched a new resource to assist people experiencing domestic violence.

A new domestic violence resource page on the agency’s website site contains phone numbers and websites for the National Domestic Violence Hotline and state and regional services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about one in three women and one in 4 men in the United States have experienced severe physical violence from a partner.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Since 1987, organizations have used the month to bring heightened attention to domestic violence and dating violence.

If you or someone you know needs help there is a free and confidential hotline that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.