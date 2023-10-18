SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

State health officials highlight resources for domestic violence victims

By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has launched a new resource to assist people experiencing domestic violence.

A new domestic violence resource page on the agency’s website site contains phone numbers and websites for the National Domestic Violence Hotline and state and regional services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about one in three women and one in 4 men in the United States have experienced severe physical violence from a partner.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Since 1987, organizations have used the month to bring heightened attention to domestic violence and dating violence.

If you or someone you know needs help there is a free and confidential hotline that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an...
Coroner: Summerville 6-year-old fatally struck after falling from golf cart
The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting that...
Charleston County School superintendent withdraws proposal to leave district
The Beaufort Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the murder of a 3-year-old...
Beaufort Police charge man in deadly shooting of his 3-year-old daughter
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a fatal motorcycle...
Mount Pleasant Police seek help in motorcycle collision that killed 18-year-old
Areas of Orangeburg and Dorchester counties are under boil water advisories because of...
Parts of Orangeburg, Dorchester counties under boil water advisory

Latest News

The city of Charleston has taken a significant step forward in improving the way residents...
City of Charleston makes residents’ lives easier with new trash app
The Charleston Environmental Services Division has announced a new app designed to enhance the...
VIDEO: City of Charleston makes residents’ lives easier with new trash app
The Charleston Environmental Services Division has announced a new app designed to enhance the...
VIDEO: City of Charleston makes residents’ lives easier with new trash app
U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel gave official word Tuesday that the state of South Carolina...
State to remain in control of Murdaugh’s assets, judge rules