Troopers investigating deadly crash in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after one person died in a crash in Berkeley County Tuesday.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 17A at Old Whitesville Road around 12:15 p.m., according to Cpl. David Jones.

A 1993 Ford was attempting to turn left off of Old Whitesville Road to travel north on Highway 17A when it was struck by a southbound 2015 Hyundai, Jones said.

He said the driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Hyundai was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

