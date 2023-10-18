SC Lottery
Tropical Storm Tammy forms in Atlantic

The season's 19th named storm formed Wednesday afternoon, making this year's hurricane season the fourth-busiest on record.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
As of 5 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near latitude 13.0 North, longitude 51.7 West.

Tammy is moving toward the west near 23 mph. A westward motion at a slower forward speed is expected through Thursday.

A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast by Thursday night, followed by a turn toward the northwest Friday night or Saturday.

On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over the Leeward Islands Friday and Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles to the northeast of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb or 29.74 inches.

Live 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the storm won’t be a factor for Lowcountry weather based on its current track. But its formation makes this year’s hurricane season the fourth-busiest season since 1933, he said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

