Victim awarded over $750K after sexual assault by Citadel camp counselor

More than a decade after the initial lawsuit was filed, a victim is getting a payout from the Citadel after being sexually assaulted by a former camp counselor.
By Michal Higdon
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than a decade after the initial lawsuit was filed, a victim is getting a payout from The Citadel after being sexually assaulted by a former camp counselor.

The mother of the victim filed the initial complaint in December of 2011 regarding actions taken by now 44-year-old Louis “Skip” ReVille, an accused and charged rapist.

Through the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund, The Citadel is shelling out $788,000.

Documents show ReVille was a camp counselor at The Citadel from 2000 to 2006.

In May of 2007, The Citadel received information that ReVille had engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct with multiple children under the age of 16 at the summer camp in 2001 and 2002.

The lawsuit states that The Citadel investigated and shared the information with the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund.

That information, however, according to the lawsuit, was not shared with law enforcement, future employers of ReVille or the parents of the children ReVille worked with.

In the fall of 2007, the plaintiff’s child began taking athletic supervision from ReVille in Mount Pleasant.

The lawsuit states that The Citadel knew, or should have known, ReVille had taken another job with children and stayed silent about his previous sexual misconduct.

In 2012, ReVille was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to 22 child-sex charges in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

