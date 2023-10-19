SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

74-year-old killed in farm equipment accident

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.
By WABI News Desk and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVANT, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man in Maine died Tuesday morning after a farm equipment accident at his home.

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.

They said 74-year-old Michael Evans died at the scene.

He was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the 72-year-old man who died in a crash...
Coroner identifies Cross man killed in Highway 17A crash
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting
The Charleston Police Department says an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl reported...
2 missing Charleston children found safe, police confirm
Parents with children who go to Whitesides Elementary School in Mount Pleasant were notified of...
Whitesides Elementary to hold eLearning day Thursday
The North Charleston Police Department says a driver is facing charges after they led police on...
N. Charleston pursuit ends with crash in Ladson, police say

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing charges in connection to unlawful...
School bus driver charged with unlawful conduct toward a child
FILE - A passenger disembarks from a ferry arriving from Peaks Island, Feb. 4, 2023, in...
Federal forecasters predict warm, wet US winter but less snow because of El Nino, climate change
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: Possible twin driver switch at crash site, officials say
A sentencing hearing for Fred Hopkins is currently underway at the Florence County Judicial...
BLOG: Sentencing hearing underway for man who killed 2 Florence Co. officers, hurt 5 others
GRAPHIC: War's grim effects are captured on video. (CNN/Palestinian Red Crescent/Israel Defense...
GRAPHIC: Biden to address US on heels of wartime visit