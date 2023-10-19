SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

BLOG: Man who killed 2 Florence County officers, hurt 5 others to be sentenced on Thursday

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It was a dark day in Florence County’s history.

On Oct. 3, 2018, a deadly ambush took the lives of two Florence County law enforcement officers and hurt five others. And on Thursday, the man who admitted to pulling the trigger will be sentenced.

A sentencing hearing for Fred Hopkins is scheduled for noon Thursday at the Florence County Judicial Center.

Below is a live blog that will be updated when the sentencing hearing gets underway

Hopkins pleaded guilty last week to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shooting in the Vintage Place neighborhood in Florence.

MORE COVERAGE: ‘We could not be more proud of them:’ These are the officers killed, wounded in Florence shooting

Authorities said Hopkins ambushed law enforcement officers at his home as officers were serving a search warrant for his son, Seth Hopkins, on child sex abuse allegations. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway were killed.

Seth Hopkins was later sentenced to 20 years in prison on second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor.

From the sentencing hearing to the impact the deadly ambush had on the community, WMBF News will have team coverage on the hearing starting at 4 p.m. on WMBF News.

MORE COVERAGE

Below is a playlist featuring more of our coverage of the Vintage Place shooting and its aftermath over the past five years.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the 72-year-old man who died in a crash...
Coroner identifies Cross man killed in Highway 17A crash
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting
The Charleston Police Department says an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl reported...
2 missing Charleston children found safe, police confirm
Parents with children who go to Whitesides Elementary School in Mount Pleasant were notified of...
Whitesides Elementary to hold eLearning day Thursday
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight

Latest News

A Colleton County man charged in the deaths of six people, including his 11-year-old daughter...
Colleton Co. murder suspect seeks to block release of jail calls
The mother of the victim filed the initial complaint in December of 2011 regarding actions...
Victim awarded over $750K after sexual assault by Citadel camp counselor
The North Charleston Police Department says a driver is facing charges after they led police on...
N. Charleston pursuit ends with crash in Ladson, police say
The North Charleston Police Department says a driver is facing charges after they led police on...
VIDEO: N. Charleston pursuit ends with crash in Ladson, police say