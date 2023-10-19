BLOG: Man who killed 2 Florence County officers, hurt 5 others to be sentenced on Thursday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It was a dark day in Florence County’s history.

On Oct. 3, 2018, a deadly ambush took the lives of two Florence County law enforcement officers and hurt five others. And on Thursday, the man who admitted to pulling the trigger will be sentenced.

A sentencing hearing for Fred Hopkins is scheduled for noon Thursday at the Florence County Judicial Center.

Hopkins pleaded guilty last week to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shooting in the Vintage Place neighborhood in Florence.

Authorities said Hopkins ambushed law enforcement officers at his home as officers were serving a search warrant for his son, Seth Hopkins, on child sex abuse allegations. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway were killed.

Seth Hopkins was later sentenced to 20 years in prison on second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor.

