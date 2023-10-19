SC Lottery
Charleston Co. fire engineer identified in Nelson St. shooting

Isaiah Graham, 27, of North Charleston, died Wednesday from a gunshot wound he received...
Isaiah Graham, 27, of North Charleston, died Wednesday from a gunshot wound he received Tuesday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.(Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a shooting in North Charleston.

Isaiah Graham, 27, of North Charleston, died Wednesday from a gunshot wound he received Tuesday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Authorities said the shooting happened on Nelson Street in North Charleston Tuesday night.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Charleston County officials confirmed Graham was a fire engineer with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District.

The fire district said they will be escorting Graham’s body from MUSC to Murray’s Mortuary on Thursday.

