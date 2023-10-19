Charleston Housing Authority to testify on Gadsden Green conditions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Legislative Delegation’s Workforce and Affordable Housing Ad Hoc Committee has called the Charleston Housing Authority to testify about the conditions of Gadsden Green.

The meeting was called by Representative Marvin Pendarvis of District 113 and Representative Wendell Gilliard of District 111.

It will be held Monday, October 23 at 2 p.m. at the North Charleston City Hall.

On the agenda, it shows there will be a presentation by the CEO and President of the Charleston Housing Authority, Arthur Milligan.

The public is invited to attend.

The Charleston Housing Authority has not yet responded to a request for comment.

