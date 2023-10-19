Charleston Police investigating carjacking near Clements Ferry Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating an alleged carjacking that happened Wednesday night.

Berkeley County deputies responded to Cainhoy Road at 10 p.m. regarding a man walking on the road, Charleston Police Department Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Gillooly said the man told deputies that while he was near the Dollar General at Clements Ferry Road and Reflectance Road two men approached him. The man then said that the two men carjacked his vehicle with him still inside of it before being able to escape.

The deputies called Charleston police, where they took over the investigation, according to Gillooly.

He said the victim was unharmed, but his vehicle has still not been found.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.