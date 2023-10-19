CofC named preseason favorite in CAA

RICHMOND, Va.– The defending CAA champion College of Charleston men’s basketball team was picked to finish first in the league announced on Thursday as a part of the conference’s media days. The Cougars received 165 points with ten first-place votes from the league’s head coaches. Charleston finished the 2022-23 campaign with an overall record of 31-4 on their way to their first CAA title since 2018. The Cougars won twenty-straight contests and an automatic bid to March Madness. Charleston won the 2022 Charleston Classic and spent four weeks ranked in the AP Top 25 poll, peaking at No.18. Ante Brzovic earned a spot on the All-CAA Preseason First Team. A third team selection a year ago, Brzovic averaged 11.6 points per game and team-high 5.9 rebounds per game. He scored 20 + points on three occasions while totaling three double-doubles. The Croatian big man scored a season-high 23 points vs. Northeastern and grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds at Delaware. Brzovic ended the 2023 campaign with a spot on the CAA All-Tournament team.

Reyne Smith was named to the All-CAA Preseason Second Team. A junior from Tasmania, Smith averaged 10.8 ppg in 2022-23. Known for his sharp shooting abilities behind the arc, he tied the CofC single game 3-point record with 8 vs. Richmond while also scoring a career-high 29 points. He currently ranks ninth in school history with 182 3-pointers made. His 92 3-pointers last season were the fifth most in a season in school history and ranked in the nation’s top 30 in 3-point attempts.

Newcomer Frankie Policelli earned a nod on the honorable mention list. A graduate transfer from league member Stony Brook, he posted a league best 310 boards in 2022-23 averaging 9.4 a contest. The 6-7 forward grabbed a career-best 19 rebounds at Army on December 18. The New York native also averaged 13.7 points per game in 33.4 minutes per game. Charleston begins the 2023-24 season on Nov. 6 against Iona at TD Arena. Limited season tickets are available now and can be purchased here. Charleston Athletics does not anticipate having single game tickets available for any contest this season. Guarantee your seat by purchasing a season ticket today. For questions you can reach the ticket office at athleticstickets@cofc.edu or by calling (843) 953-2632. 2023-24 CAA Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Rank. Team (1st) Points

1. Charleston (10) 165

2. UNCW (3) 157

3. Drexel (1) 140

4. Hofstra 137

t5. Delaware 115

t5. Towson 115

7. Northeastern 84

8. William & Mary 77

9. Stony Brook 76

10. Elon 62

11. Monmouth 50

12. Campbell 45

13. Hampton 31

14. North Carolina A&T 20

Preseason Player of the Year: Amari Williams, Drexel

2023-24 All-CAA Preseason First Team

Name School Class Position Hometown

Ante Brzovic Charleston Jr. F Zagreb, Croatia

Tyler Thomas Hofstra Gr. G New Haven, Conn.

Charles Thompson Towson Gr. F Fort Washington, Md.

Trazarien White UNCW Jr. F Mansfield, Texas

Amari Williams Drexel Sr. F Nottingham, England

2023-24 All-CAA Preseason Second Team

Name School Class Position Hometown

Jyáre Davis Delaware R-Jr. F Newark, Del.

Anthony Dell’Orso Campbell So. G Melbourne, Australia

Max MacKinnon Elon So. G Brisbane, Australia

Reyne Smith Charleston Jr. G Ulverstone, Australia

Tyler Stephenson-Moore Stony Brook Gr. G Jamaica, N.Y.

Honorable Mention: Gabe Dorsey, Jr., G/F William & Mary, Chris Doherty, Gr., F, Northeastern; Darlinstone Dubar, Jr., G, Hofstra; Maleeck Harden-Hayes, Gr., G, UNCW; Justin Moore, So., G, Drexel; Jordan Nesbitt, Jr., G, Hampton; Frankie Policelli, Gr., F, Charleston; Xander Rice, Gr., G, Monmouth

