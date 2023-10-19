Colleton Co. murder suspect seeks to block release of jail calls

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County man charged in the deaths of six people, including his 11-year-old daughter and a 101-year-old woman is asking the court to prevent the release of phone calls he’s made while in jail.

Ryan Lenard Manigo is facing 21 total charges including five counts of murder and one count of first-degree arson after six people were found dead following a house fire July 2 in the Green Pond community.

Court documents show media agencies have requested the release of calls Manigo has made while being held in the Colleton County Detention Center. The requests have been filed under the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.

Manigo’s attorney notes the release of calls in other cases after such a request but is asking for Thursday’s hearing for the court to determine is such a release is appropriate.

The surviving victim, a 13-year-old girl who was treated for cuts and stab wounds, was able to identify Manigo after the attack, authorities said.

According to court documents, the girl told investigators Manigo broke into the home on Folly Creek Lane on the night of July 2 armed with a knife. Investigators say Manigo stabbed family members to death, seized the child and her underage cousin and forcibly raped them at knifepoint before setting the house on fire and stabbing the girls multiple times. The victim’s cousin died from her injuries, the affidavit states.

A judge is scheduled to hear arguments at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

