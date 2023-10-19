SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner identifies Cross man killed in Highway 17A crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after one person died in a crash in Berkeley County Tuesday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the 72-year-old man who died in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

John Stanley Simon, 72, of Cross, died from the injuries sustained in the crash, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 17A at Old Whitesville Road at approximately 12:15 p.m.

Simon was driving a 1993 Ford Mustang when he attempted to turn onto Highway 17A from Old Whitesville Road. A southbound 2015 Hyundai struck and killed Simon.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an...
Coroner: Summerville 6-year-old fatally struck after falling from golf cart
The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting that...
Charleston County School superintendent withdraws proposal to leave district
The Beaufort Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the murder of a 3-year-old...
Beaufort Police charge man in deadly shooting of his 3-year-old daughter
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
SC court grants stay of Alex Murdaugh’s appeal so he can seek new trial
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a fatal motorcycle...
Mount Pleasant Police seek help in motorcycle collision that killed 18-year-old

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after one person died in a crash in Berkeley...
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Berkeley Co.
The Summerville Police Department says they’ve seen an increase in panhandling, and safety is a...
Possible amendment coming to Summerville’s panhandling ordinance
The mother of the victim filed the initial complaint in December of 2011 regarding actions...
Victim awarded over $750K after sexual assault by Citadel camp counselor
The future of the old Department of Social Services on Rivers Avenue is still unclear.
Leaders hear proposals for future of DSS building on Rivers Avenue