Coroner identifies Cross man killed in Highway 17A crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the 72-year-old man who died in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

John Stanley Simon, 72, of Cross, died from the injuries sustained in the crash, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 17A at Old Whitesville Road at approximately 12:15 p.m.

Simon was driving a 1993 Ford Mustang when he attempted to turn onto Highway 17A from Old Whitesville Road. A southbound 2015 Hyundai struck and killed Simon.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.