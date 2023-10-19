Coroner IDs men killed in shooting outside North Charleston club

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the names of the two men who died in a shooting outside of a North Charleston club.

Donald Lamont Jackson, 25, of North Charleston, and Antonio Lenard Patterson, 32, also of North Charleston, died from gunshot wounds they received at Club 787.

Officers responded to the Dorchester Road club just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrived ahead of North Charleston Police and found two men on the ground near the entrance to the club. Neither man was breathing, a report states.

Investigators said two men were arguing outside of the club when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

A security guard working at the club then shot and killed the other man, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A police report states the security guard walked up to officers who collected his gun and detained him so detectives could speak to him.

The man was released from custody with no charges.

