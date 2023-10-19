Eagle Creek feasibility study approved for Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A study has been approved to find out how to reduce flood damages in neighborhoods along Eagle and Chandler Creeks in Dorchester County.

Residents who live in the Tranquil Acres, Tranquil Estates, Grand Oaks Preserve and Summerwood neighborhoods have seen multiple significant flood events since October 2015.

This will expand on the county’s current flood control project, and it’s possible through partnering with the Army Corps of Engineers.

As it stands, the feasibility study to determine how to alleviate flooding will cost $1.2 million, $100,000 of which is covered by the Corps of Engineers and the rest is a 50-50 cost share.

This week, the council approved just under $600,000 to move forward with their part of the project.

“We’ve always collaborated with the corps on cleaning that area of Eagle Creek at the bridge trying to keep that flowing well, and they have seen our willingness to put our money where our mouth is to do those things to improve quality of life where the corps is involved in the region,” Councilmember David Chinnis said.

County officials say they know flooding along these creeks is a problem and now the work can begin to identify solutions.

“The people in the area have been waiting for this for a long time,” Director of Public Works for Dorchester County Jason Carraher said. “I first started working with the corps on this back in 2017, so they’re excited, we’re excited, county council administration is really excited to get this project going.”

Carraher explained the development experiencing this flooding was mostly built before there were stormwater measures in place.

“All the water just runs off the neighborhood, so the creek fills up a lot faster than some of the newer development,” he said.

An 18-month time frame for this study is what’s expected once all the paperwork is finished, but the hope is to complete it as soon as possible.

Once the study is complete, the construction and engineering phase will take place.

