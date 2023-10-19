Local developer hopeful about Shem Creek boutique hotel future after lawsuit win

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A local developer recently won a lawsuit against the town of Mount Pleasant and is looking forward to building the Shem Creek Boutique Hotel.

The local family-owned development company, CKC Properties wants to start construction on the Shem Creek Boutique Hotel as soon as possible. But even after a lawsuit win, their right to build is still on hold because the town is appealing.

The Shem Creek Boutique Hotel has been in the works in Mount Pleasant for years but was stopped in its tracks by what the CKC’s lawsuit says was “behind-the-scenes political interference.”

The court has ruled twice that the town’s zoning commission wrongly denied approval to the company. The original lawsuit says CKC Properties went through the process the right way and met all the requirements for approval, but the town slowed down their progress and created new rules and regulations behind the scenes to stop the Shem Creek Boutique Hotel.

“It’s a shame and it’s very uncomfortable for us. You know, we’ve never sued anyone. We aren’t litigious people,” Colin Colbert says.

Colbert is a partner in CKC Properties with his father. Their office is downtown, and they have been managing properties in the Lowcountry for nearly a decade. Colbert says their goal as a smaller firm, is to go into the area and build out things that enhance the community.

“When the master in equities made his ruling about a month ago, we thought we were seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. He ordered that we were allowed to move forward through DRV (Design Review Board) and hopefully be able to start building this project has been delayed for two years. We recently found out that it was being appealed and the town has taken a position that they aren’t going to let us move through,” Colbert says.

CKC Properties is still suing for damages, asking the town to pay their legal fees of more than $100,000, and is asking a judge to give them the go-ahead to build even as they wait for the appeal to play out. The court will hear these requests in early November.

“I’m still very excited about this project. I think it’s going to be a beautiful development, successful development and I think it’s the right development for that location in Shem Creek. I can’t think of a better use for that property that would not only benefit the businesses around it, but also not impact the residents because there are no residents at that location,” Colbert says.

The town of Mount Pleasant did not wish to comment when asked about the rulings so far in this lawsuit and CKC’s request to move forward. In past reporting, the town also declined to comment on pending litigation.

“We’re still very excited but, if isn’t a change in the mindset of Mount Pleasant, I don’t see us doing business there ever again,” Colbert says.

Colbert says their company has a history of working closely with neighbors and the town staff of where they build. He did speak highly of the Mount Pleasant staff that helped them through their proposal process. He expressed frustration at the commission and council members who proclaimed their anti-development stance at all costs.

“To get to this position and have the political figures take a position that they’re going to just continue to push the appeal and spend taxpayer dollars on legal expenses, and now you know, it’s forcing us to file suit for damages and claims for all the costs that we’ve incurred throughout this process,” Colbert says.

A comment Mayor Will Haynie made to Live 5 News in 2021 about the project was cited in the original lawsuit. The lawsuit says Haynie’s quote and continues: “‘I have a history of not supporting this type of development.’ The mayor’s comments on a by-right development like the Project are irrelevant and irresponsible.”

Colbert says it’s disappointing to see officials put their weight behind something that so far has come up in favor of his company. He says he wishes neither party was ladened with the legal fees this process has brought.

“In the meantime, the town is going to suffer from taxpayer dollars being spent on legal costs and probably an inevitable damages judgment against the town. It’s a shame for the taxpayers and the citizens of Mount Pleasant. And obviously us as developers, it’s no fun and it’s a very uncomfortable position to be in,” Colbert says.

He fears the efforts against this development are rooted in the anti-development mindset more than the real legal rights and processes, shown by the results so far of his lawsuit win.

“They wait until the last second of the approval process and try to knee-cap the project from unethical and illegal means and it results in huge settlements and the project inevitably going through. So I think there’s got to be a new regime that’s honest and if they want to be anti-development that goes about I the right way and stops wasting taxpayer dollars, they can,” Colbert says.

Colbert says the CKC team is looking forward to their next steps and hearing from a judge soon about their ability to keep working. A judge will hear CKC’s lawsuit request for legal fee payment from the town and their right to proceed on November 8th.

