Lowcountry high school volleyball playoff scores (10/18)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The high school volleyball playoffs kicked off in South Carolina on Wednesday with action in 3 classes.

5-A

Wando 3, Dutch Fork 0 - The Warriors will host Carolina Forest in Round 2 on Monday

Carolina Forest 3, West Ashley 0

Lexington 3, Stratford 0

Ashley Ridge 3, Goose Creek 0 - The Swamp Foxes advance to Round 2 and will host Berkeley on Monday

Berkeley 3, St. James 0 - The Stags will go on the road on Monday to face Ashley Ridge

Cane Bay 3, Ft. Dorchester 0

3-A

Philip Simmons 3, Loris 0 - The Iron Horses will host the winner of Orangeburg-Wilkinson and Crestwood on Tuesday

2-A

Bishop England 3, Kingstree 0 - The Bishops will host a 2nd round match up on Monday

Oceanside Collegiate 3, Marion 0 - The Landsharks will head to North Central for Round 2 on Monday

Academic Magnet 3, Barnwell 0 - The Raptors move on to face Lee Central on Monday

