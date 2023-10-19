SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry high school volleyball playoff scores (10/18)

Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday
Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday(WJHG)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The high school volleyball playoffs kicked off in South Carolina on Wednesday with action in 3 classes.

5-A

Wando 3, Dutch Fork 0 - The Warriors will host Carolina Forest in Round 2 on Monday

Carolina Forest 3, West Ashley 0

Lexington 3, Stratford 0

Ashley Ridge 3, Goose Creek 0 - The Swamp Foxes advance to Round 2 and will host Berkeley on Monday

Berkeley 3, St. James 0 - The Stags will go on the road on Monday to face Ashley Ridge

Cane Bay 3, Ft. Dorchester 0

3-A

Philip Simmons 3, Loris 0 - The Iron Horses will host the winner of Orangeburg-Wilkinson and Crestwood on Tuesday

2-A

Bishop England 3, Kingstree 0 - The Bishops will host a 2nd round match up on Monday

Oceanside Collegiate 3, Marion 0 - The Landsharks will head to North Central for Round 2 on Monday

Academic Magnet 3, Barnwell 0 - The Raptors move on to face Lee Central on Monday

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an...
Coroner: Summerville 6-year-old fatally struck after falling from golf cart
The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting that...
Charleston County School superintendent withdraws proposal to leave district
The Beaufort Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the murder of a 3-year-old...
Beaufort Police charge man in deadly shooting of his 3-year-old daughter
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
SC court grants stay of Alex Murdaugh’s appeal so he can seek new trial
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a fatal motorcycle...
Mount Pleasant Police seek help in motorcycle collision that killed 18-year-old

Latest News

College Football
11 Lowcountry players named to North-South All-Star Game
VIDEO: CSU picked to finish 8th in Big South preseason poll
VIDEO: Baptist Hill's Harold Gathers named #Live5FNL Player of the Week
Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina picked 12th in preseason Sun Belt Coaches Poll