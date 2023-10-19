Lowcountry high school volleyball playoff scores (10/18)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The high school volleyball playoffs kicked off in South Carolina on Wednesday with action in 3 classes.
5-A
Wando 3, Dutch Fork 0 - The Warriors will host Carolina Forest in Round 2 on Monday
Carolina Forest 3, West Ashley 0
Lexington 3, Stratford 0
Ashley Ridge 3, Goose Creek 0 - The Swamp Foxes advance to Round 2 and will host Berkeley on Monday
Berkeley 3, St. James 0 - The Stags will go on the road on Monday to face Ashley Ridge
Cane Bay 3, Ft. Dorchester 0
3-A
Philip Simmons 3, Loris 0 - The Iron Horses will host the winner of Orangeburg-Wilkinson and Crestwood on Tuesday
2-A
Bishop England 3, Kingstree 0 - The Bishops will host a 2nd round match up on Monday
Oceanside Collegiate 3, Marion 0 - The Landsharks will head to North Central for Round 2 on Monday
Academic Magnet 3, Barnwell 0 - The Raptors move on to face Lee Central on Monday
