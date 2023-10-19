SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

N. Charleston pursuit ends with crash in Ladson, police say

The North Charleston Police Department says a driver is facing charges after they led police on...
The North Charleston Police Department says a driver is facing charges after they led police on a pursuit Wednesday.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a driver is facing charges after they led police on a pursuit Wednesday.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of Cosgrove Avenue and Azalea Driver around 7 p.m., according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

He said the driver, whose name has not yet been released, refused to stop and officers pursued the vehicle onto Interstate 26 westbound.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed the vehicle at an apartment complex near Highway 78, Jacobs said.

No injuries were reported.

The driver was arrested and charged accordingly.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an...
Coroner: Summerville 6-year-old fatally struck after falling from golf cart
The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting that...
Charleston County School superintendent withdraws proposal to leave district
The Beaufort Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the murder of a 3-year-old...
Beaufort Police charge man in deadly shooting of his 3-year-old daughter
Defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin talk with client Alex Murdaugh, right,...
SC court grants stay of Alex Murdaugh’s appeal so he can seek new trial
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a fatal motorcycle...
Mount Pleasant Police seek help in motorcycle collision that killed 18-year-old

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after one person died in a crash in Berkeley...
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Berkeley Co.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the 72-year-old man who died in a crash...
Coroner identifies Cross man killed in Highway 17A crash
The Summerville Police Department says they’ve seen an increase in panhandling, and safety is a...
Possible amendment coming to Summerville’s panhandling ordinance
The mother of the victim filed the initial complaint in December of 2011 regarding actions...
Victim awarded over $750K after sexual assault by Citadel camp counselor