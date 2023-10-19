N. Charleston pursuit ends with crash in Ladson, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a driver is facing charges after they led police on a pursuit Wednesday.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of Cosgrove Avenue and Azalea Driver around 7 p.m., according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

He said the driver, whose name has not yet been released, refused to stop and officers pursued the vehicle onto Interstate 26 westbound.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed the vehicle at an apartment complex near Highway 78, Jacobs said.

No injuries were reported.

The driver was arrested and charged accordingly.

This is a developing story.

