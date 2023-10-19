Registration opens for annual Berkeley Co. delinquent tax sale

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The annual delinquent tax sale in Berkeley County is approaching.

It’s the county’s method of recouping unpaid property taxes.

The event is scheduled for next month, but registration opens Thursday.

property owners who haven’t settled their taxes are at risk of their properties being included in this sale.

The event’s purpose is to collect unpaid property taxes for the 2022 tax year.

Property taxes for 2022 must be paid no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 3, to avoid tax sale. Payments can be made in person or online.

This is an opportunity for the county to recover these owed funds by auctioning delinquent properties.

To make the event more accessible and increase participation, there is an online auction option available.

However, participation in the auction isn’t open to just anyone.

To take part in the tax sale interested bidders must register.

The auction is set for Nov. 6 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Nexton 406 Sigma Drive in Summerville.

Lourenza Thumbtzen, Berkeley County’s delinquent sales tax collector, breaks down the timeframe for property owners to pay their taxes.

“When it comes to my office on March 16, basically it’s considered delinquent and after April 1 or shortly thereafter we send out the first notices. First notice will say that the property is delinquent and they have 30 days to pay after those 30 days basically a levy is placed on the property”, Thumbtzen said.

Mobile home listings will be advertised and available online for two consecutive weeks, and land listings for 3 weeks starting Monday.

Registration opens Thursday and ends Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.

For more information or to register for the Annual Delinquent Tax Sale click here.

