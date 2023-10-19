SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Registration opens for annual Berkeley Co. delinquent tax sale

This is an opportunity for the county to recover owed funds through the auctioning of...
This is an opportunity for the county to recover owed funds through the auctioning of delinquent properties.(Live 5)
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The annual delinquent tax sale in Berkeley County is approaching.

It’s the county’s method of recouping unpaid property taxes.

The event is scheduled for next month, but registration opens Thursday.

property owners who haven’t settled their taxes are at risk of their properties being included in this sale.

The event’s purpose is to collect unpaid property taxes for the 2022 tax year.

Property taxes for 2022 must be paid no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 3, to avoid tax sale. Payments can be made in person or online.

This is an opportunity for the county to recover these owed funds by auctioning delinquent properties.

To make the event more accessible and increase participation, there is an online auction option available.

However, participation in the auction isn’t open to just anyone.

To take part in the tax sale interested bidders must register.

The auction is set for Nov. 6 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Nexton 406 Sigma Drive in Summerville.

Lourenza Thumbtzen, Berkeley County’s delinquent sales tax collector, breaks down the timeframe for property owners to pay their taxes.

“When it comes to my office on March 16, basically it’s considered delinquent and after April 1 or shortly thereafter we send out the first notices. First notice will say that the property is delinquent and they have 30 days to pay after those 30 days basically a levy is placed on the property”, Thumbtzen said.

Mobile home listings will be advertised and available online for two consecutive weeks, and land listings for 3 weeks starting Monday.

Registration opens Thursday and ends Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.

For more information or to register for the Annual Delinquent Tax Sale click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl reported...
2 missing Charleston children found safe, police confirm
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the 72-year-old man who died in a crash...
Coroner identifies Cross man killed in Highway 17A crash
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight
Tropical Storm Tammy formed in the Atlantic Wednesday afternoon. Forecasts call for it to turn...
Tropical Storm Tammy forms in Atlantic

Latest News

Parents with children who go to Whitesides Elementary School in Mount Pleasant were notified of...
Whitesides Elementary to hold eLearning day Thursday
On top of the welfare benefits for animals, she says banning unsupervised tethering has human...
‘They don’t have a voice’: Charleston group pushes for ban on animal tethering
The mother of the victim filed the initial complaint in December of 2011 regarding actions...
Victim awarded over $750K after sexual assault by Citadel camp counselor
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the 72-year-old man who died in a crash...
Coroner identifies Cross man killed in Highway 17A crash
The North Charleston Police Department says a driver is facing charges after they led police on...
N. Charleston pursuit ends with crash in Ladson, police say