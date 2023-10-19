SC Lottery
SC emergency management officials urge earthquake preparedness

South Carolina Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson speaks during a news...
South Carolina Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson speaks during a news conference in Lexington County on Oct. 19, 2023.(Mary Green)
By Mary Green
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Stop, drop and roll is what most Americans know to do to escape a fire. But emergency management officials urge South Carolinians to also know what to do in an earthquake: drop, cover and hold on.

Those three steps were practiced across the world Thursday morning, as part of the Great ShakeOut, a global earthquake safety drill.

More than 320,000 South Carolinians had signed up to take part, including staff at the state’s Emergency Management Division in Lexington County.

Scientists say they can’t predict when an earthquake will hit South Carolina.

So emergency management leaders say it is crucial to prepare as much as you can ahead of time and know what to do if the ground starts shaking.

“Drop where you are onto your hand and knees, cover your head and neck with one arm and hand as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk, and hold onto your shelter with one hand until the shaking stops,” Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson said.

South Carolina is no stranger to devastating earthquakes: The epicenter of the largest earthquake ever recorded along the eastern United States — a 7.3-magnitude quake in 1886 — was outside of Charleston but felt from Chicago to Cuba.

“Studies indicate an earthquake of similar magnitude today would be catastrophic,” Stenson said.

Since January, 14 low-magnitude earthquakes have been recorded in South Carolina.

On average, the state experiences between 10 and 20 earthquakes a year, while more than 70 quakes were recorded last year.

“There are faults everywhere in South Carolina. They have a propensity to go off every so often,” State Geologist Scott Howard said.

Emergency management officials urged South Carolinians to prepare for them now.

They recommend doing that by securing furniture and loose belongings, knowing what is covered in their insurance policies, and prepping disaster supply kits that can get them through at least three days.

“Identifying potential hazards ahead of time and advance planning can reduce the dangers of serious injury or even possibly death,” Stenson said.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has a full earthquake preparedness guide available right now online at earthquake.sc.

Thursday’s drill also coincided with Earthquake Preparedness Week in South Carolina.

