School bus driver charged with unlawful conduct toward a child

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing charges in connection to unlawful conduct toward a child.

Erinn Shalena White, 53, was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, sheriff’s office spokesperson Amber Allen says.

Deputies started investigating after receiving a complaint about an Oct. 3 incident that happened on a school bus involving White and a special-needs student, Allen says. White served as a school bus driver for special-needs middle school children.

While the victim was the only student on the school bus, White assaulted him, an affidavit states. It goes on to say that White was also seen being irate with him and using profanity.

The incident was captured on security cameras, the affidavit states.

A second incident that happened on the school’s campus on Oct. 10 was looked into during the investigation, according to Allen.

White assaulted a student while they were waiting to enter the school property, an affidavit states. White encouraged another student to assault which led to the victim being hit in the face.

Allen says deputies were able to get access to security footage from the bus.

White was being held at the Al Detention Center. A judge has set her bond at $140,000.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.