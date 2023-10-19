‘They don’t have a voice’: Charleston group pushes for ban on animal tethering

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One animal activist group is pushing to ban animal tethering in Charleston County.

Charleston County’s 34-year-old animal welfare laws are out of date, and make it difficult for Animal Control to intervene, Stephanie Fauvelle, the co-founder of the Charleston Animal Legislative Action League, says.

“We want to make sure there are laws in place to protect the animals in our community, they don’t have a voice, we have to be the voice for them,” Fauvelle says.

There is no law that protects animals when it comes to tethering, she says. Animals can legally be tethered in Charleston County for any amount of time, under any conditions.

The Charleston Animal Legislative Action League wants to ban unsupervised tethering altogether, making it illegal to tether an animal unless under direct supervision.

The Charleston Animal Legislative Action League proposed an ordinance under the following conditions: (Charleston Animal Legislative Action League)

Fauvelle says they were originally working to establish guidelines on tethering but determined a total ban would be easier to enforce.

Dozens of counties and cities in the south have already banned unsupervised tethering, Fauvelle says.

“We would not be the first ones to do it, and in fact we are really behind when it comes to updated animal welfare ordinances,” Fauvelle says.

On top of the welfare benefits for animals, she says banning unsupervised tethering has human benefits, too. It can reduce the number of unwanted litters, complaints to Animal Control about tethered dogs, and risk of dog bites and attacks.

“Chained dogs are actually a huge threat to public safety, and the majority of attacks from chained dogs are actually targeted towards children,” Fauvelle says.

The President and CEO of the Charleston Animal Society, Joe Elmore, echoed Fauvelle’s point. He says, if not done humanely, tethering will make a dog aggressive.

“Once a dog escapes from that tether, and he will eventually, he is going to go after someone. Most likely, that is going to be a child, and we have seen this time and again, not only in our community but throughout the entire state,” Elmore says.

Right now, she says they’ve reached out to Charleston County Councilmembers and are waiting to hear back. They’re hoping to get the unsupervised tethering ban ordinance in front of County Council as soon as possible.

Amber Allen, the Communications Coordinator for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, provided the following statement:

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and its Animal Control deputies welcome legislative changes that strengthen laws around animal welfare. We take very seriously the well-being of animals in the community, and we are constantly educating owners on proper care. And when necessary, we bring charges against owners who are neglecting or harming animals.

“It’s also worth noting that enforcement should always be conducted within the bounds of the law and respect for individual rights. We understand there may be differing opinions, and it’s crucial to have open and constructive dialogues with all stakeholders, including activists, to find common ground and work together to address animal welfare concerns.

“Our objective is to ensure that our community’s animals are treated with care and compassion, and we will continue to collaborate with all parties involved to achieve this goal while respecting the legal and ethical principles that guide our work.

