SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Victim awarded over $50K after sexual assault by Citadel camp counselor

The mother of the victim filed the initial complaint in December of 2011 regarding actions...
The mother of the victim filed the initial complaint in December of 2011 regarding actions taken by then 32-year-old Louis “Skip” ReVille, an accused and charged rapist.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Michal Higdon
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than a decade after the initial lawsuit was filed, a victim is getting a payout from The Citadel after being sexually assaulted by a former camp counselor.

The mother of the victim filed the initial complaint in December of 2011 regarding actions taken by now 44-year-old Louis “Skip” ReVille, an accused and charged rapist.

Through the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund, The Citadel is shelling out $50,000.

Documents show ReVille was a camp counselor at The Citadel from 2000 to 2006.

In May of 2007, The Citadel received information that ReVille had engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct with multiple children under the age of 16 at the summer camp in 2001 and 2002.

The lawsuit states that The Citadel investigated and shared the information with the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund.

That information, however, according to the lawsuit, was not shared with law enforcement, future employers of ReVille or the parents of the children ReVille worked with.

In the fall of 2007, the plaintiff’s child began taking athletic supervision from ReVille in Mount Pleasant.

The lawsuit states that The Citadel knew, or should have known, ReVille had taken another job with children and stayed silent about his previous sexual misconduct.

In 2012, ReVille was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to 22 child-sex charges in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the 72-year-old man who died in a crash...
Coroner identifies Cross man killed in Highway 17A crash
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting
The Charleston Police Department says an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl reported...
2 missing Charleston children found safe, police confirm
Parents with children who go to Whitesides Elementary School in Mount Pleasant were notified of...
Whitesides Elementary to hold eLearning day Thursday
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of a club Wednesday...
Two killed in fatal shooting outside North Charleston club
Some Johns Island drivers say road conditions on the island are becoming too dangerous.
Drivers concerned with hidden guardrails, road signs on Johns Island
Some Johns Island drivers say road conditions on the island are becoming too dangerous.
VIDEO: Drivers concerned with hidden guardrails, road signs on Johns Island
This is an opportunity for the county to recover owed funds through the auctioning of...
Registration opens for annual Berkeley Co. delinquent tax sale
The annual delinquent tax sale in Berkeley County is approaching.
VIDEO: Registration opens for annual Berkeley Co. delinquent tax sale