Whitesides Elementary to hold eLearning day Thursday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents with children who go to Whitesides Elementary School in Mount Pleasant were notified of an eLearning day Thursday.

Students and staff at Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary will be learning and working from home on Thursday, according to an email sent to parents Wednesday night.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the district will now be moving Whitesides Elementary School to eLearning for students and remote work for employees for Thursday,” the email read. “The district will work with key personnel and assess the building to ensure a safe learning environment for all students.”

This comes after the school notified parents of an apparent carbon dioxide issue on Tuesday. Parents received the following email:

Good afternoon Whitesides Families,

Due to concerns that were brought to me, our facilities team conducted air quality tests in our building. On Wednesday, October 11, and Friday, October 13, Facilities Management’s Environmental Services Industrial Hygienist collected carbon dioxide (CO2) readings at various locations in the building. The readings are well within OSHA standards for safe indoor air quality, but in some locations are higher than what is typically seen in indoor settings.

On Monday morning, October 16, an inspection of the HVAC system showed that the units that introduce outside air into the building were not performing at 100% capacity which can allow CO2 levels to stay higher. Again, although the levels are above what is seen in similar environments they are well below the level that is considered unhealthy indoor air quality. In the meantime, repairs have already been done on the outdoor air units and parts have been ordered to get them all functioning at maximum capacity as soon as possible. As an additional precaution, Facilities Management will be installing permanent CO2 monitoring devices throughout the school.

Regarding further addressing indoor air concerns, the district collected air samples in several classrooms to determine levels of indoor airborne spores. Analysis of the lab results will be received in the next week.

We will keep you updated as we receive more information, but please know that we are committed to ensuring that our building is a safe environment for all of our students and staff. Thanks and have a great night,

Michelle Conner

It’s not immediately clear if the eLearning day is a result of the air quality tests and the high CO2 levels.

