SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman celebrating birthday wins $100K scratch-off prize

Katrina Yates celebrated her birthday in style after buying a Pink Diamond scratch-off ticket...
Katrina Yates celebrated her birthday in style after buying a Pink Diamond scratch-off ticket and winning $100,000.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (Gray News) – Diamonds really are a girl’s best friend – at least for one woman in Kentucky who won big playing the lottery on her birthday.

Katrina Yates celebrated her birthday in style after buying a Pink Diamond scratch-off ticket and winning $100,000.

According to Kentucky Lottery officials, Yates and her husband had spent the day at the casino celebrating her birthday when he suggested they stop to buy a lottery ticket on their way home.

When Yates went up to the counter, she decided to get a Powerball ticket and three Pink Diamond scratch-offs.

“I was looking over at the case, and I saw Pink Diamond and I thought, it’s my birthday, and I said, ‘Can you give me three of those?’” she told lottery officials.

Yates quickly realized she had won when the first thing she scratched off was the dollar symbol indicating she won the $100,000 top prize automatically.

“The very first scratch I did, I saw the dollar and said, ‘It’s probably $10.’ So, I started scratching and I kept scratching, and I just about fell on my knees,” Yates said.

The couple drove to lottery headquarters last week, where Yates received a check for $71,500.

“She’ll probably never forget this birthday. I don’t know how I can top it next year,” her husband said.

The couple said they haven’t made any decisions on what they will do with the winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the 72-year-old man who died in a crash...
Coroner identifies Cross man killed in Highway 17A crash
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting
The Charleston Police Department says an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl reported...
2 missing Charleston children found safe, police confirm
Parents with children who go to Whitesides Elementary School in Mount Pleasant were notified of...
Whitesides Elementary to hold eLearning day Thursday
The North Charleston Police Department says a driver is facing charges after they led police on...
N. Charleston pursuit ends with crash in Ladson, police say

Latest News

Fred Hopkins pleaded guilty on Oct. 12 to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted...
BLOG: Sentencing hearing underway for man who killed 2 Florence Co. officers, hurt 5 others
LNL: Jim Jordan will not hold third speaker vote today
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan will back a temporary House speaker as he tries to shore up support, lawmakers say
A Colleton County man charged in the deaths of six people, including his 11-year-old daughter...
Colleton Co. murder suspect seeks to block release of jail calls
Attorney General Merrick Garland appears before a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Wednesday,...
Justice Department secures $9 million settlement with Ameris Bank over redlining in Florida