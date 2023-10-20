Charleston Co. School Board chair threatens to bar people who disrupt meetings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of the Charleston County School Board says the board will take steps if audience members do not maintain decorum during future meetings.

Chair Pam McKinney released a statement Friday saying recent meetings have seen “a significant amount of dialogue and loud voices from audience members” that make having “productive discussions” difficult.

“I acknowledge that the dialogue and loud voices are a result of community frustration,” McKinney said.

Community members have been outspoken outside of meetings and during meetings since the sudden decision on Sept. 25 to place Charleston County School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. The board did not immediately explain the reason for the decision or the investigation.

But several concerned board members who did not vote in favor of placing Gallien on leave later revealed at a news conference that the investigation was called after a district employee complained of a “hostile work environment.”

Community members have rallied behind Gallien, who filed a lawsuit against the district shortly after being placed on leave. They have also demanded answers about why the board did not hire Michelle Simmons as the district’s chief administrative officer and why six members of the district’s Health Advisory Committee were removed.

“Trustees have not been able to hear each other, and interested in-person attendees and those watching the meetings online have not been able to hear the trustees over the noise of the crowd,” McKinney said.

McKinney said a notice will be posted at Monday’s meeting:

Any person in attendance at a meeting of the CCSD Board of Trustees shall conduct himself/herself in a manner appropriate to the decorum of the meeting and shall not use profane, abusive, or obscene language or otherwise engage in disorderly conduct. Any person who makes such remarks or otherwise engages in disorderly conduct which disrupts, disturbs, or otherwise impedes the orderly conduct of a Board meeting shall, at the discretion of the presiding officer, be barred from further attendance during the meeting and may be removed from the building or premises.

“The Board must be able to complete the business before it, so we have to balance the desire of the community to provide feedback with our need to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to us,” she said.

She said she encouraged the public to provide feedback either by submitting written public comments ahead of their regular meetings, providing in-person public comments during regular meetings or emailing trustees at any time via email addresses available at the district’s website.

But she also warned that “continued crowd-level disruptions” at board meetings that interfere with the board’s ability to conduct meetings could result in a recess being called until order is restored or that the board reconvenes in “a separate location” and then live-streams the meeting into the board room for public viewing.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported McKinney released the statement Wednesday. That statement was released Friday morning.

