Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office launches expungement clinic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s office is launching an expungement clinic as an effort to, as the sheriff puts it, help people get back on their feet after a criminal conviction.

St. Johns Chapel donated more than $11,000 to help fund the clinic. Expungement refers to the process of destroying the record of past criminal convictions.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said having a criminal record restricts what wan can do in life and can make it harder for people to get a job and even obtain housing in some cases.

“The legal system’s complex,” she said. “So this is going to allow them now to have access to free legal help for them, because we will be paying for it through these funds, and hopefully, get their record clear so they can move on and move up. This is about lifting people up.”

Not every crime is eligible for expungement, but eight categories of charges can be expunged, the sheriff’s office says:

Dismissed or ‘not guilty’ verdicts

Charges dismissed after pre-trial intervention

Fraudulent check charge (first offense)

Drug possession (first offense)

30-day misdemeanor convictions

Youthful Offender Act convictions

Failure to stop for blue lights (first offense)

Certain juvenile offenses

Graziano said the funding provided will help pay for expungements for approximately 35 people but she said they will find funding to continue to provide expungements.

To find out if you are eligible to have your conviction expunged, visit CharlestonProBono.org and click the “Request Help” button under the “Services” link at the top of the page. The organization will screen your case and let you know if you’re case is eligible for expungement.

