SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Housing Authority invited to speak on Gadsen Green conditions

The Charleston County Legislative Delegation’s Workforce and Affordable Housing Ad Hoc...
The Charleston County Legislative Delegation’s Workforce and Affordable Housing Ad Hoc Committee has called the Charleston Housing Authority to discuss the conditions of Gadsden Green.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Legislative Delegation’s Workforce and Affordable Housing Ad Hoc Committee has called the Charleston Housing Authority to discuss the conditions of Gadsden Green.

The meeting was called by Representative Marvin Pendarvis of District 113 and Representative Wendell Gilliard of District 111.

“The Housing Authority of the City of Charleston is not aware of any requests to testify in front of the Charleston County Legislative Delegation’s Committee,” Aris Ferguson, a representative from the Housing Authority said. “We received an invitation for all housing authorities in Charleston County to discuss housing projects offered by our organization. The Housing Authority will not testify on any matter that is the subject of current litigation.”

It will be held Monday, October 23 at 2 p.m. at the North Charleston City Hall.

On the agenda, it shows there will be a presentation by the CEO and President of the Charleston Housing Authority, Arthur Milligan.

Herb Partlow, the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Housing Authority of the City of Charleston, also issued a statement, saying no one from his organization would be able to attend because it conflicts with their standing monthly board meeting.

Partlow pointed out that all of the region’s Housing Authorities were invited to the meeting, not just his. “Repairs are underway, and we are offering to move residents who live in the units that are in very poor condition so that we can rehab those units,” Partlow said regarding the problem units at Gadsen Green.

The public is invited to attend.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of a club Wednesday...
Coroner IDs men killed in shooting outside North Charleston club
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing charges in connection to unlawful...
Charleston Co. school bus driver charged with unlawful conduct toward a child
Students and staff at Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary will be learning and working from home on...
High levels of CO2, medical emergencies prompt eLearning days at Whitesides Elem.
Isaiah Graham, 27, of North Charleston, died Wednesday from a gunshot wound he received...
Charleston Co. fire engineer identified in Nelson St. shooting
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

North Charleston will hold a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of its Park Circle...
North Charleston’s redeveloped Park Circle sets November grand opening
The chairman of the Charleston County School Board says the board will take steps if audience...
Charleston Co. School Board chair threatens to bar people who disrupt meetings
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was injured after being hit by a vehicle...
Officials: Berkeley Co. deputy injured in hit-and-run crash while on duty
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, shown here in June at a campaign stop in Beaufort County back in...
DeSantis visits Mount Pleasant Friday