Charleston Housing Authority invited to speak on Gadsen Green conditions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Legislative Delegation’s Workforce and Affordable Housing Ad Hoc Committee has called the Charleston Housing Authority to discuss the conditions of Gadsden Green.

The meeting was called by Representative Marvin Pendarvis of District 113 and Representative Wendell Gilliard of District 111.

“The Housing Authority of the City of Charleston is not aware of any requests to testify in front of the Charleston County Legislative Delegation’s Committee,” Aris Ferguson, a representative from the Housing Authority said. “We received an invitation for all housing authorities in Charleston County to discuss housing projects offered by our organization. The Housing Authority will not testify on any matter that is the subject of current litigation.”

It will be held Monday, October 23 at 2 p.m. at the North Charleston City Hall.

On the agenda, it shows there will be a presentation by the CEO and President of the Charleston Housing Authority, Arthur Milligan.

Herb Partlow, the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Housing Authority of the City of Charleston, also issued a statement, saying no one from his organization would be able to attend because it conflicts with their standing monthly board meeting.

Partlow pointed out that all of the region’s Housing Authorities were invited to the meeting, not just his. “Repairs are underway, and we are offering to move residents who live in the units that are in very poor condition so that we can rehab those units,” Partlow said regarding the problem units at Gadsen Green.

The public is invited to attend.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.