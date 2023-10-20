SC Lottery
Christie to hold Charleston town hall Saturday

Presidential hopeful and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will make a couple of stops in the Lowcountry this weekend.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Presidential hopeful and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will make a couple of stops in the Lowcountry this weekend.

He will be a special guest at the “Tell It Like It Is” town hall on Saturday. That event takes place at 6 p.m. at Tradesman Brewing Company, located at 1647 King St. Extension. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

On Sunday, he is scheduled to travel to Beaufort to speak at the Tabernacle Baptist Church worship service at 10 a.m. The church is located at 901 Craven St. in Beaufort. He will then make a stop at the Blackstone’s Cafe, at 205 Scott St., at noon.

Christie has, in recent days, criticized the U.S. House for failing to select a new speaker after ousting Kevin McCarthy from the role.

“Look, this isn’t hard. There are a number of good people who have already offered themselves, and this goes back to the sophistry and the selfishness of the people who got rid of Kevin McCarthy,” he told Martha MaCCallum on Fox News. “You know, it looks real easy to pick a speaker or keep a speaker until you don’t have one.”

He also criticized President Joe Biden’s stance on Iran in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

“Joe Biden’s wrong on Iran. The fact is that the only way that Iran’s going to respond is through us making sure that we isolate them,” he said Wednesday on Fox Business. “We have to work with the other Arab countries in the Middle East to isolate Iran. Iran’s a threat to them, too, and they know it. And an American president has to be smart about playing all the angles on this. But the goal has to be to isolate Iran.”

In a September CBS News poll of likely GOP Caucus voters in Iowa and New Hampshire, Christie ranked in last place with just 1% in Iowa in a tie with fellow Republican Asa Hutchinson. He came in fifth, tied with Vivek Ramaswamy at 8%, in New Hampshire.

Donald Trump leads both Iowa and New Hampshire polling with 51% and 50% respectively.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ranked in second place in both states, at 21% in Iowa and 13% in New Hampshire.

