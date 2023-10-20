SC Lottery
Cold front to bring late day showers and storms today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re tracking a cold front that will arrive in the second half of today bringing the chance of scattered showers and storms before we get to the weekend! We’ll start out sunny today with temperatures warming from the 50s to the 70s by lunch time. The breeze will pick up out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts in the 20s this afternoon. A line of showers and storms will likely develop west of I-95 initially and march to the coast as the afternoon and evening wears on. The best chance of rain and storms will be between 2-6pm. We’ll keep the chance of a few scattered showers and storms through mid to late evening before drier air moves in tonight taking away the chance of rain and clearing the clouds from our sky. We expect the weekend to start with sunny skies and sunshine will dominate the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs this weekend will top out in the mid 70s with morning lows in the low to mid 50s.

TODAY: AM Sun. PM Scattered Rain/Storms. High 77.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

