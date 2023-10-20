DeSantis visits Mount Pleasant Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Fresh off a visit at Winthrop University up in Rock Hill, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a campaign stop Friday in the Lowcountry.

DeSantis’s “Never Back Down” bus tour will stop in Mount Pleasant where he will attend a “meet-and-greet” event at 9 a.m. at Saltwater Cowboys.

He will also hold a veteran’s town hall ahead of a rally in Murrells Inlet Friday afternoon.

He is then scheduled to speak in Myrtle Beach at a campaign event at 2:30 p.m. at the venue Ground Zero.

Prior to Desantis’s visit to Winthrop, some protested his

“Gov. DeSantis has made alarming remarks about slavery, the elimination of African American history, critical race theory, and glamorizing the institution of slavery itself,” South Carolina Rep. John Richard King (D-York County) said. “These statements are not only historically inaccurate but also perpetrate a dangerous narrative that undermines the progress we have made as a nation in addressing our troubled past and working towards a more inclusive and equitable future.”

King went on to say he continues to urge Winthrop to denounce DeSantis’s past remarks to foster an inclusive environment.

DeSantis, meanwhile, introduced a five-point plan Thursday before his appearance in Anderson to support American veterans, saying the ruling class has “left behind the patriots who put their life on the line for America.”

“We will restore our military and take care of our heroes,” he said. “I know what it means to wear the cloth (of) our country, and I will not let America’s veterans down.”

His plan includes modernizing the Veterans Administration’s systems and infrastructure, fighting veteran suicide, substance abuse and homelessness; focusing on care, ending delays and denials and expanding access to benefits; prioritizing lethality, readiness and cohesion to reverse what he calls President Joe Biden’s “recruitment crisis;” and restoring accountability to the VA.

DeSantis, who served in the Navy, is the only veteran in the race, his campaign says, and would be the first president who served in a war to be elected since 1988.

