Flamingos arrive at SC zoo in cardboard boxes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (TMX/WCSC) - An Upstate zoo recently received 15 boxes with an unusual cargo: flamingos.

Officials with the Greenville Zoo said cardboard boxes are best for transporting the colorful birds because of how delicate the birds’ wings are.

“Cardboard is breathable and very forgiving, unlike plastic or a metal crate,” a Facebook post from the City of Greenville states.

The city posted video of zoo workers unboxing the flamingos, each of which weighs about 4 pounds.

The Asheboro, North Carolina Zoo sent the birds to Greenville’s zoo, the post states.

