GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a four-legged officer is joining its ranks.

K-9 Vicky is the newest member of the agency, it said on its Facebook page.

K-9 Vicky is currently training with her handler, Cpl. Taylor, Georgetown Police say. When training is complete, they will be partners.

Vicky is currently training with her handler, Cpl. Taylor, the post states. They will be partners when the training is complete.

K-9 Vicky is the newest member of the Georgetown Police Department. (Georgetown Police Department)

