Groups focusing on ‘epidemic’ of unsafe teen driving

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two organizations are partnering during National Teen Driver Safety Week to help make sure younger drivers are being safe behind the wheel.

Students Against Destructive Decisions and the Auto Club Group in the Carolinas are both student organizations that empower and mobilize youth and adults to engage in safe driving and work to prevent accidents.

Tiffany Wright, the director of public affairs for AAA Carolina, says National Teen Driver Safety Week is a great time to remind teen drivers to be extra vigilant and learn how to be a defensive driver.

Wright says actions like being on your cell phone, grooming, eating and being distracted by other drivers can have dire consequences.

She says the organization believes that parents are still a big piece of the puzzle and they should consistently exhibit positive driving behaviors behind the wheel.

“We don’t know how long we’re going to see this continue to be an epidemic because this is exactly what this is,” she says. “I just think we have to continue to fight the good fight every day. We have to continue to get the messaging out there. Whether it’s summits, whether it’s doing messaging on social media, all of these things are just a small piece of the puzzle but it all starts with you, it all starts with yourself, it’s starts as yourself as a parent, it’s starts with yourself as a teen.”

For National Teen Driving Safety Week this year, SADD has created a video diary titled “What I Wish I Would Have Known.” This diary is a compilation of experienced drivers from across the nation describing what they wish they would have known as young drivers.

Wright says for now, the one thing teens can really do when they get behind the wheel is to buckle up, stay alert, obey traffic safety laws and most importantly, don’t drive distracted.

