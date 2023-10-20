SC Lottery
Investigators ask for help in finding missing SC mother, son

More than two months after a mother and her 2-year-old son disappeared, multiple agencies including the FBI are searching for them.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies renewed calls for tips that might lead them to a mother and her two-year-old son who’ve been missing since June.

Sophia Van Dam and her son, Matteo, of Sumter, were last heard from on June 24, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

SLED, the Sumter Police Department, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are asking for information that might lead them to the pair.

The two lived in Sumter with her boyfriend before moving back in with her mother, Theresa Van Dam, in Beaufort. The last time Theresa saw both her daughter and grandson was early on the morning of June 22, she told authorities.

The Sumter Police Department found Van Dam’s car outside her home on June 26 but said no one was inside.

“We love her and Matteo very much, and we’re waiting to celebrate her birthday in style when she comes home,” Sophia’s mother, Theresa Van Dam, said.

Van Dam describes her daughter, the youngest of five children, as a leader who loves to take charge of things and likes to make people laugh. Her grandson Matteo, she said, is full of energy, fun, into everything and loves to be outside.

Matteo Van Dam is two years old and has been missing, along with his mother, Sophia, since June.
Matteo Van Dam is two years old and has been missing, along with his mother, Sophia, since June.(South Carolina Law Enforcement Division)

“He just always had a spark in his eye,” she said, adding that she misses watching him grow. “There’s an empty hole there.”

Sophia Van Dam’s 21st birthday is Saturday and hope that date will encourage anyone with information to come forward.

“I still have hope,” Van Dam said. “I want them found. I want my family brought back to me.”

Anyone with information can call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3Tips app for Apple or Android.

Tipsters may also submit online tips to SLED at tips@sled.sc.gov.

