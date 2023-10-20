Lowcountry high school football scores (Week 9)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 9 of the high school football season kicks off on Thursday for teams to try to avoid some incoming weather. Check back here throughout the weekend for scores, highlights and more!

10/19

Porter-Gaud 49, Cardinal Newman 42 - The Cyclones improve to 7-2 on the season

Northwood Academy at Pee Dee Academy

Florence Christian 34, First Baptist 0 - The Hurricanes fall to 1-8 on the year

10/20

Hanahan (4-4) at Philip Simmons (8-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Berkeley (4-4) at Stratford (2-6)

Summerville (8-0) at Ashley Ridge (6-1)

Goose Creek (3-5) at Wando (1-7)

Cane Bay (5-3) at Stall (2-6)

West Ashley (5-4) at Ft. Dorchester (5-2)

Hilton Head at James Island (8-0)

Beckham (7-0) at Colleton County (2-6)

North Charleston (4-5) at Beaufort

Oceanside Collegiate (5-2) at Bishop England (1-7)

Academic Magnet (3-3) at Lake Marion

Barnwell at Woodland (6-1)

Baptist Hill (4-4) at Cross (7-1)

Military Magnet (2-7) at St. John’s (1-5)

Dorchester Academy (6-2) at St. John’s Christian (3-4)

Beaufort Academy at Colleton Prep (6-3)

Thomas Heyward at Pinewood Prep (5-3)

Palmetto Christian (0-8) at Northside Christian

