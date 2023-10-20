North Augusta man convicted of cockfighting after multi-day trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a multi-day trial, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a man was convicted of participating in an animal fighting venture.

Roosevelt Curry, 68, of North Augusta, was convicted of participating in an animal fighting venture, attorney general’s office spokesperson Veronica Hill says.

Evidence presented at the trial showed that on March 12, 2022, Curry and others gathered at Michael Roy Limehouse’s property in Ridgeville to participate in a cockfighting derby, Hill says.

Hill says participants paid $400 to have four birds compete in the derby, while others including Curry made multiple entries into the derby that day.

Participants then attached metal gaffes to the birds’ ankles before the fight started, a press release states.

While the derby was taking place, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office received a tip and responded to the scene, the press release states.

It goes on to say that officers searched the property and found a barrel with birds that were killed in fights from that day. Officers also seized the bird transport boxes, metal gaffes, spurs and other items used by the participants.

Seven participants including Curry and Limehouse were later indicted in the United States District Court for their participation in the derby, Hill says. The other six defendants pled guilty prior to Curry’s trial.

Curry will be sentenced after a judge reviews a pre-sentence report prepared by the United States Probation Office, Hill says. Curry faces up to five years in prison. He also has a previous conviction for cockfighting in 2010.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.